The Russ Parr Morning Show Has A New Home On WUKS/Fayetteville, NC
Nationally recognized radio host Russ Parr has a new home in a familiar place. The Russ Parr Morning Show has recently moved up the dial from Beasley Media Group WZFX to WUKS in Fayetteville NC.
