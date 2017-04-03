The Russ Parr Morning Show Has A New ...

The Russ Parr Morning Show Has A New Home On WUKS/Fayetteville, NC

Nationally recognized radio host Russ Parr has a new home in a familiar place. The Russ Parr Morning Show has recently moved up the dial from Beasley Media Group WZFX to WUKS in Fayetteville NC.

