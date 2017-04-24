The death of a newspaper, 1978
They had to fill the space, they couldn't run into each other, and larger headlines went higher on the page. Italic and straight typefaces - what everyone calls "fonts" nowadays - had to be staggered, and an even mixture was preferred.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|11 hr
|A Hole
|13
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|A Hole
|671
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Thu
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
