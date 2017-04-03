(tap to edit) -
First Free Will Baptist Church , located at 4650 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs, will hold its 41st anniversary service on Sunday. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frederick Wilson officiating.
