Suspect, living in California, arrest...

Suspect, living in California, arrested in 2001 Fayetteville rape case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WRAL.com

Robert Isaac Delia, 34, was arrested March 29 by the United States Marshal's Violent Offender Task Forge for the Eastern District of California in connection to the case. The alleged rape happened on Nov. 24, 2001, and the victim was kidnapped and raped in a parking lot near the intersection of Yadkin Road and Skibo Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Sun Brian Jeffrey 40
News Carjacking earns pair prison - Apr 21 @Real Kelly 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 21 Jocelyn 12
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 21 Reaper 668
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Apr 15 Coronada 54
Bill Gilbert Apr 3 Wondering 1
jimbooooy (Jun '15) Apr 3 BobKloo 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC