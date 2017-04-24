Suspect, living in California, arrested in 2001 Fayetteville rape case
Robert Isaac Delia, 34, was arrested March 29 by the United States Marshal's Violent Offender Task Forge for the Eastern District of California in connection to the case. The alleged rape happened on Nov. 24, 2001, and the victim was kidnapped and raped in a parking lot near the intersection of Yadkin Road and Skibo Road.
