Short film on Pender County hot dog restaurant headed to Raleigh

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A short film documenting the extraordinary storyline of a hot dog restaurant in Rocky Point is headed to the Longleaf Film Festival. Filmmaker Mike Raab says 'Relish Our Dogs' is an Official Selection for Longleaf Film Festival 2017.

