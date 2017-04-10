One killed, one injured in fiery N.C. 24 wreck -
One person was killed and another transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville following a grisly wreck in which a six-wheel flatbed truck attempted to cross oncoming traffic on N.C. 24 and was hit by a tractor-trailer loaded with lumber. The wreck happened at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N.C. 24 and Minnie-Hall Road.
