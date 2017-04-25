NC veteran tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times
In this undated photo released by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, in Fayetteville, N.C., Marinna Rollins, poses for a photo. Rollins was arrested Tuesday, April 25, 2017, and charged with cruelty to animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 21
|Jocelyn
|12
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 21
|Reaper
|668
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Apr 3
|BobKloo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC