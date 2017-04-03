Man arrested for murder of Seagrove t...

Man arrested for murder of Seagrove toddler

Read more: Courier-Tribune

Brandon Michael Smith, 36, formerly of Seagrove, has been charged with murder in the death of Alayna Elizabeth Williamson of Seagrove. Smith, Alayna and her mother and his girlfriend, Sarah Williamson, had been staying in the Inn Town Suites at 3162 S. St. Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville.

