Man arrested for murder of Seagrove toddler
Brandon Michael Smith, 36, formerly of Seagrove, has been charged with murder in the death of Alayna Elizabeth Williamson of Seagrove. Smith, Alayna and her mother and his girlfriend, Sarah Williamson, had been staying in the Inn Town Suites at 3162 S. St. Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Wed
|American
|663
|Bill Gilbert
|Mon
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Mon
|BobKloo
|2
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
