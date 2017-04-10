Listen To RAIN910's "Till Death Do Us Part" Album Featuring Jim Jones
On the heels of his "Red Bandana-Blue Bandana" video, RAIN910 has returned with his new album, Till Death Do Us Part, a wild 13-track journey through the mind of the Fayetteville, North Carolina native. Featuring guest spots from Dipset vet Jim Jones, Lord Tariq and Young Money/Cash Money Billionaires signee Jay Jones, the album tackles topics such as gang wars, the absence of peaceful resolutions and relationships.
