Kurt Weill Foundation's 20th Annual Lotte Lenya Competition Announces Winners
Bradley Smoak , 32 of Cary, NC, won First Prize in the 2017 Lotte Lenya Competition, sponsored by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music. Smoak took home $20,000, the largest single prize amount given in the competition's 19-year history.
