Kurt Weill Foundation's 20th Annual L...

Kurt Weill Foundation's 20th Annual Lotte Lenya Competition Announces Winners

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Bradley Smoak , 32 of Cary, NC, won First Prize in the 2017 Lotte Lenya Competition, sponsored by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music. Smoak took home $20,000, the largest single prize amount given in the competition's 19-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Sun Brian Jeffrey 40
News Carjacking earns pair prison - Apr 21 @Real Kelly 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 21 Jocelyn 12
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 21 Reaper 668
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Apr 15 Coronada 54
Bill Gilbert Apr 3 Wondering 1
jimbooooy (Jun '15) Apr 3 BobKloo 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cumberland County was issued at April 25 at 10:54AM EDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC