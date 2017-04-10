J. Cole, Now Married With a Child, Talks Life Outside of the Spotlight
J. Cole is pictured following a New Year's Eve performance at the Light Nightclub at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Dec. 31, 2015 in Las Vegas. In a recent interview with The New York Times , the 32-year-old rapper, who is now married with a child, discussed the changes he's made to live a more grounded lifestyle not often seen from hip-hop stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Coronada
|54
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 11
|Lmao for real
|667
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Apr 3
|BobKloo
|2
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC