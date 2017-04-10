J. Cole, Now Married With a Child, Ta...

J. Cole, Now Married With a Child, Talks Life Outside of the Spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Billboard

J. Cole is pictured following a New Year's Eve performance at the Light Nightclub at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Dec. 31, 2015 in Las Vegas. In a recent interview with The New York Times , the 32-year-old rapper, who is now married with a child, discussed the changes he's made to live a more grounded lifestyle not often seen from hip-hop stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Sat Coronada 54
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 11 Lmao for real 667
Bill Gilbert Apr 3 Wondering 1
jimbooooy (Jun '15) Apr 3 BobKloo 2
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mar 29 Pride 11
Youth Development Mar 25 Friends B Family ... 2
Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15) Mar 22 try 2 smile for pix 3
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC