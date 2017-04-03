Huber a finalist to lead NRCC

Huber a finalist to lead NRCC

Dr. Pat Huber, vice president for instruction and student services at New River Community College, is among four finalists under consideration to lead the college. The State Board for Community Colleges late last week it had certified four finalists for the position of president.

