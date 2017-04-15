Hitting the road: Gas prices rise as ...

Hitting the road: Gas prices rise as weather warms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Gas prices at the Sheets on Spence Avenue listed at $2.28 a gallon for regular unleaded as of Friday. Gasoline prices are at their highest mark in 19 months and prices will continue to rise based on consumer demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Apr 15 Coronada 54
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 11 Lmao for real 667
Bill Gilbert Apr 3 Wondering 1
jimbooooy (Jun '15) Apr 3 BobKloo 2
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mar 29 Pride 11
Youth Development Mar 25 Friends B Family ... 2
Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15) Mar 22 try 2 smile for pix 3
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC