Four charged, including an airman, in Fayetteville for illegal liquor operation
Four suspects, including an active service member of the Air Force, have been charged with offenses discovered during a Fayetteville Police Department investigation of an illegal liquor operation at a home. During the probe, police officers and law enforcement agents with the Cumberland County Alcoholic Beverage Control located a fully operational bar in a home on the 1200 block of Bromley Drive in the Summerhill East subdivision with pool tables and a dance area, a news release said Saturday.
