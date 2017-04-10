Fayetteville teen charged with sexual...

Fayetteville teen charged with sexual assault at traveling carnival

Saturday Apr 8

Police said Diomar Ramos-Gonzales, of Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree sex offense and second-degree kidnapping after an incident at the carnival. He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

