Fayetteville teen charged with sexual assault at traveling carnival
Police said Diomar Ramos-Gonzales, of Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree sex offense and second-degree kidnapping after an incident at the carnival. He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Lmao for real
|667
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Apr 3
|BobKloo
|2
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC