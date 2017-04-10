Fayetteville police search for attemp...

Fayetteville police search for attempted rape suspect

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WRAL.com

Police obtained warrants for Revyn Tremaine Raymind, 43, who is charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree rape and communicating threats. Raymind is considered armed and dangerous.

