Fayetteville police ask for public's help to find missing teens

Tuesday Apr 4

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are requesting the public's help in finding Rahim Young, 13, and Nazirah Young,16, who were reported missing on April 2. The teens were seen leaving their residence along the 7600 block of Decatur Drive together shortly before 10 p.m. on April 2. Rahim Young is described as a black male, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark khaki pants.

