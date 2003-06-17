Drugmaker's Deal With Nat'l Cancer In...

Drugmaker's Deal With Nat'l Cancer Institute Doubles to $6M

In this June 17, 2003, file photo, a breast cancer patient receives a chemotherapy drip at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, medical center. Local drugmaker IriSys LLC announced Thursday that its contract with the National Cancer Institute has doubled in value from $3 million to $6 million.

