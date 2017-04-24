Deputies: Man strikes patrol car, school bus while fleeing authorities
A 911 caller reported man matching the description of Brandon Ponder was seen taking a white Ford pickup truck from 206 Rodie Avenue. Deputies spotted the car on Ireland Drive and attempted to stop it, but Ponder accelerated toward Cumberland Road, running other drivers off the road as he fled.
