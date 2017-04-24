Crime report -

Crime report -

Jasean McArn, of Walnut Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone shot at him and stole a .40-caliber handgun, valued at $400, an iPhone, valued at $400, and put two bullet holes in the driver's side door of his vehicle. Darryl Keister reported Saturday that someone stole an assortment of clothing, with a combined value of $283.84, from Burkes Outlet on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

