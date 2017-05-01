Continuing their education is key for...

Continuing their education is key for instructors -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Robesonian

Watts Robeson Community College nursing instructors who presented at the recent conference are Kelly Moran, left, Eva Meekins, and Julee Cook. Effective educators, whether teaching kindergarten or college students, provide up-to-date research-based information to their students and use up-to-date research-based techniques to instruct their students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action 4 hr Big tim 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 28 A Hole 13
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 28 A Hole 671
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Apr 23 Brian Jeffrey 40
News Carjacking earns pair prison - Apr 21 @Real Kelly 1
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Apr 15 Coronada 54
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC