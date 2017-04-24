Confederate 'mega flag' turning heads...

Confederate 'mega flag' turning heads along I-95 near Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The 20-by-30-foot flag, which is on a pole about 90 feet in the air, sits just off the southbound lanes of the highway between mile marker 63 and 64 near Godwin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills 20 hr A Hole 13
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) 20 hr A Hole 671
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Thu Buh bye losers 1
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Apr 23 Brian Jeffrey 40
News Carjacking earns pair prison - Apr 21 @Real Kelly 1
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Apr 15 Coronada 54
Bill Gilbert Apr 3 Wondering 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,646,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC