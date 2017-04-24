Confederate 'mega flag' turning heads along I-95 near Fayetteville
The 20-by-30-foot flag, which is on a pole about 90 feet in the air, sits just off the southbound lanes of the highway between mile marker 63 and 64 near Godwin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|20 hr
|A Hole
|13
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|A Hole
|671
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Thu
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC