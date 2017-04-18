There are on the The Robesonian story from Thursday Apr 20, titled Carjacking earns pair prison -. In it, The Robesonian reports that:

A federal judge has sentenced a Fayetteville man and Robeson County woman to prison in connection to a criminal partnership that included a 2015 assault and carjacking attack of a St. Pauls family and financial crimes. Senior U.S. District Judge Malcolm J. Howard sentenced Bobby Deshawn Bailey, 22, of Fayetteville, to 12 years imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, and Ericka Andrea Monique Johnson, 22, of Shannon, to 14 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Robesonian.