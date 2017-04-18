Carjacking earns pair prison -
There are 1 comment on the The Robesonian story from Thursday Apr 20, titled Carjacking earns pair prison -. In it, The Robesonian reports that:
A federal judge has sentenced a Fayetteville man and Robeson County woman to prison in connection to a criminal partnership that included a 2015 assault and carjacking attack of a St. Pauls family and financial crimes. Senior U.S. District Judge Malcolm J. Howard sentenced Bobby Deshawn Bailey, 22, of Fayetteville, to 12 years imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, and Ericka Andrea Monique Johnson, 22, of Shannon, to 14 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Robesonian.
|
#1 Friday
Lmao!
Put him in a cage like a zoo animal!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Fri
|Jocelyn
|12
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Reaper
|668
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Apr 3
|BobKloo
|2
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC