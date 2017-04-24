Bladen Offroad puts elbow grease into both cars and community -
A look under mechanic Scott Gordon's fingernails will likely reveal the dirt and grease often associated with his chosen trade. For the Bladenboro repairman, however, it's not all axle grease and engine oil - it's getting up to his elbows in community work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
