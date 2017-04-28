Autopsy report: 4-day-old girl stabbed 6 times in the head

The North Carolina chief medical examiner's office says a 4-day-old girl whose body was found last month in a car had been stabbed six times in the head and her 2-year-old sister had been stabbed in the neck. The Fayetteville Observer reports the autopsy report also shows that infant Genesis Faith Freeman had cuts on her mouth, torso and arms, and had fractured ribs and a fractured arm.

