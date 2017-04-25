Authorities: Veteran tied service dog...

Authorities: Veteran tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Authorities: Veteran tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2piYFIY FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while a soldier filmed it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Apr 23 Brian Jeffrey 40
News Carjacking earns pair prison - Apr 21 @Real Kelly 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 21 Jocelyn 12
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 21 Reaper 668
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Apr 15 Coronada 54
Bill Gilbert Apr 3 Wondering 1
jimbooooy (Jun '15) Apr 3 BobKloo 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cumberland County was issued at April 26 at 5:16AM EDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,568,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC