Authorities: Veteran tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2piYFIY FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while a soldier filmed it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.