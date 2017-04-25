Authorities: Veteran tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times
Authorities: Veteran tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2piYFIY FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while a soldier filmed it.
