Army vet tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times at close range: cops
An Army veteran was thrown behind bars Tuesday for allegedly tying her PTSD therapy dog to a tree and shooting him five times at close range - killing the poor pup for no apparent reason while a soldier filmed it. Marinna Rollins, 23, was arrested by police in Fayetteville, N.C. and charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy after footage of the deranged incident reportedly surfaced on Facebook.
