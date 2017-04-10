'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in F...

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Fayetteville for attempted rape, kidnapping

Monday Apr 10 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help finding a person they believe was involved in a kidnapping, robbery and attempted rape. Police are looking for Revyn Tremaine Raymind, 43, in connection with crimes that occurred in the 1600 block of Rim Road on Wednesday at approximately 3 a.m. According to police, the victim went to a home along the 1600 block of Rim Road to meet a friend at her friend's house.

