'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Fayetteville for attempted rape, kidnapping

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help finding a person they believe was involved in a kidnapping, robbery and attempted rape. Police are looking for Revyn Tremaine Raymind, 43, in connection with crimes that occurred in the 1600 block of Rim Road on Wednesday at approximately 3 a.m. According to police, the victim went to a home along the 1600 block of Rim Road to meet a friend at her friend's house.

