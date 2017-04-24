Area Girl to Perform at Carnegie Hall Monday
Allison Podlogar, 14, is an eighth grader at SanLee Middle School. She has performed in several local shows over the past few years, including productions in Sanford, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Pinehurst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Fri
|A Hole
|13
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Fri
|A Hole
|671
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Thu
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC