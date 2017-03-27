Worship concert sells out
Worship in the Round, featuring Building 429, Josh Wilson and Christ August, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center on the Fort Hays State University campus. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The concert was sold out as of a week ago.
