Two charged with prostitution - 6:49 am updated:
Two Lumberton women were arrested during a recent one-day, multi-agency law enforcement operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Fayetteville, a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office spokesman said. Sandy Renee Jones, who also goes by the last name of Pittman, 42, and Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, were among 10 people arrested Friday during the operation along East Mountain Drive and Eastern Boulevard, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 26
|Lisa
|9
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|656
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC