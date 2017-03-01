Two charged with prostitution - 6:49 ...

Two charged with prostitution - 6:49 am updated:

Two Lumberton women were arrested during a recent one-day, multi-agency law enforcement operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Fayetteville, a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office spokesman said. Sandy Renee Jones, who also goes by the last name of Pittman, 42, and Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, were among 10 people arrested Friday during the operation along East Mountain Drive and Eastern Boulevard, said Sgt.

