Tribe steps up for vets -
The director of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Fayetteville urged veterans Saturday to join in her efforts to establish a veterans treatment court in Robeson County. Elizabeth Goolsby was a keynote speaker at a Lumbee Tribe-sponsored veterans stand down held at the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 13
|whitegirl87
|33
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 7
|Shart Farter
|10
|Kerosene
|Mar 6
|Amcd
|1
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Mar 5
|John H WMC
|659
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb '17
|mema
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC