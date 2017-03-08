There is power in Hiphop- There is power with T Roc Da God's Music
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Grounded with a lyrical "outrage" T Roc Da G shines on as one of the most compelling artist from Brooklyn, NewYork and Fayetteville, North Carolina whose escapade is to positively influence any living soul he comes across.
