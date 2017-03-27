Thank you for your patience

Thank you for your patience

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Sampson Independent

I've been told that when it's finished, it's going to be worth all the wait and aggravation. But sitting here on Sunset Ave, with the traffic backed up from the Faircloth Freeway all the way to Walmart, I'm not so sure of that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth Development Sat Friends B Family ... 2
Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15) Mar 22 try 2 smile for pix 3
White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10) Mar 22 Rock 34
Need Your Help Finding Stephanie Mar 14 birdman89 1
News Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10) Mar 10 suchislife 59
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mar 7 Shart Farter 10
Kerosene Mar 6 Amcd 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC