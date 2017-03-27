Teens wearing leggings barred from Un...

Teens wearing leggings barred from United flight

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Marshall Independent

Two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday because they were wearing leggings, according to a spokesman for the airline. The girls, whose ages were not specified, were not allowed onto the morning flight because they were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Wed Pride 11
Youth Development Mar 25 Friends B Family ... 2
Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15) Mar 22 try 2 smile for pix 3
White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10) Mar 22 Rock 34
Need Your Help Finding Stephanie Mar 14 birdman89 1
News Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10) Mar 10 suchislife 59
Kerosene Mar 6 Amcd 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC