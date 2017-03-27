Teens wearing leggings barred from United flight
Two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday because they were wearing leggings, according to a spokesman for the airline. The girls, whose ages were not specified, were not allowed onto the morning flight because they were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Wed
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
|Kerosene
|Mar 6
|Amcd
|1
