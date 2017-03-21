Sunrise Theater presents singer-songw...

Sunrise Theater presents singer-songwriters in the round

Becca Rae returns to the Sunrise, with three fresh new voices, for the second installment of this intimate, all-original showcase. Presented in Nashville's famous "in-the-round" style, these local singer-songwriters will take turns playing one song at a time, explaining the meaning behind the melodies and the emotions that were carefully crafted into passionate lyrics.

