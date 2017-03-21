Sunrise Theater presents singer-songwriters in the round
Becca Rae returns to the Sunrise, with three fresh new voices, for the second installment of this intimate, all-original showcase. Presented in Nashville's famous "in-the-round" style, these local singer-songwriters will take turns playing one song at a time, explaining the meaning behind the melodies and the emotions that were carefully crafted into passionate lyrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 7
|Shart Farter
|10
|Kerosene
|Mar 6
|Amcd
|1
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Mar 5
|John H WMC
|659
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb '17
|mema
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC