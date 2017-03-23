Schools get stuck with $15K bill for ...

Schools get stuck with $15K bill for attorneya s fee - 8:12 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

The Public Schools of Robeson County will have to pay the $15,000 attorney's bill for the six members of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County who were sued individually for attempting to hire a new superintendent without advertising the position and in violation of their own policy. "The N.C. School Boards Association declined to pay so PSRC will submit a check to Mr. Yarborough tomorrow," Erica Setzer, finance officer for the school system, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15) Wed try 2 smile for pix 3
White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10) Wed Rock 34
Need Your Help Finding Stephanie Mar 14 birdman89 1
News Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10) Mar 10 suchislife 59
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mar 7 Shart Farter 10
Kerosene Mar 6 Amcd 1
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Mar 5 John H WMC 659
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC