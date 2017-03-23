Schools get stuck with $15K bill for attorneya s fee - 8:12 am updated:

The Public Schools of Robeson County will have to pay the $15,000 attorney's bill for the six members of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County who were sued individually for attempting to hire a new superintendent without advertising the position and in violation of their own policy. "The N.C. School Boards Association declined to pay so PSRC will submit a check to Mr. Yarborough tomorrow," Erica Setzer, finance officer for the school system, wrote in an email Wednesday.

