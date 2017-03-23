Remembering Billi Jo Smith: 'looked for the best in everyone'
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post No. 751, and an auxiliary member of the Enola Sportsmen's Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 7
|Shart Farter
|10
|Kerosene
|Mar 6
|Amcd
|1
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Mar 5
|John H WMC
|659
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC