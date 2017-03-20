Police: Woman charged with murder aft...

Police: Woman charged with murder after silicone injections

Police in North Carolina say a woman faces second-degree murder charges after allegedly injecting a teen with nonmedical silicone in a plastic surgery procedure at her home. Salisbury police tell local media outlets that 42-year-old Kavonceya Iman Cornelius turned herself in Monday after warrants were issued.

