Police: Father stabs daughters to death
A toddler and days-old infant who were reported missing Friday following a domestic incident in Fayetteville, N.C. were found stabbed to death early Saturday. Their father is charged with their deaths, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth Development
|Sat
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 7
|Shart Farter
|10
|Kerosene
|Mar 6
|Amcd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC