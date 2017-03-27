Police: Father stabs daughters to death

Police: Father stabs daughters to death

51 min ago

A toddler and days-old infant who were reported missing Friday following a domestic incident in Fayetteville, N.C. were found stabbed to death early Saturday. Their father is charged with their deaths, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.

