New 6-foot stop arms part of mission ...

New 6-foot stop arms part of mission to keep students safe

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WRAL.com

A pilot program in six counties, including Cumberland, is aimed at making stopped buses more known to drivers. A six-foot stop arm, which extends into the next lane, has been installed to make the buses more visible.

Fayetteville, NC

