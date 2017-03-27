New 6-foot stop arms part of mission to keep students safe
A pilot program in six counties, including Cumberland, is aimed at making stopped buses more known to drivers. A six-foot stop arm, which extends into the next lane, has been installed to make the buses more visible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|JohnQ
|660
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC