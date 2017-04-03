NC House approves property tax break for disabled veterans
Fully disabled veterans in North Carolina will get a larger exemption from property taxes under legislation the state House unanimously approved Wednesday. And the legislation gives a complete property tax exemption on the homes of the surviving spouses of emergency personnel officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
