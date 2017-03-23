Missing Fayetteville Children Found D...

Missing Fayetteville Children Found Dead In Woods

18 min ago

The two missing children from Fayetteville, North Carolina, who were just two-years-old and four-days-old, were found dead in an abandoned car earlier this weekend, the victims of apparent stab wounds that led to their deaths. Their father has been charged with the heinous crime.

