Legislation gives fairer formula on s...

Legislation gives fairer formula on sales tax distribution

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

Robeson County residents should keep crossed their fingers that legislation freshman Republican Sen. Danny Britt has co-sponsored, which we believe would more fairly distribute sales tax revenues across the state, makes its way through the General Assembly and then becomes law. As it is now, local sales tax dollars head to Raleigh, and then are returned to local governments based on a formula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Tue Shart Farter 10
Kerosene Mar 6 Amcd 1
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Mar 5 John H WMC 659
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan '17 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC