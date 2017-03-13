Legion's Family Support Network available to Fort Bragg families
A large deployment from Fort Bragg, N.C., to Kuwait will result in thousands of family members being left behind. American Legion posts in the area are urged to provide assistance to those families through The American Legion Family Support Network .
