'Hold harmless' provision added to proposed tax break for disabled veterans
Fayetteville and Cumberland County leaders are relieved that a state House committee on Wednesday decided to compensate them for millions of dollars annually they would lose if the state enacts a new tax benefit for disabled veterans. The tax break is still tracking to become law.
