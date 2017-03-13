'Hold harmless' provision added to pr...

'Hold harmless' provision added to proposed tax break for disabled veterans

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Fayetteville and Cumberland County leaders are relieved that a state House committee on Wednesday decided to compensate them for millions of dollars annually they would lose if the state enacts a new tax benefit for disabled veterans. The tax break is still tracking to become law.

Fayetteville, NC

