Fayetteville police searching for missing 17-year-old
Catherene Theresa Frederick, 17, was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of Stansfield Drive at 2 a.m. Friday. Frederick is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 216 pounds.
