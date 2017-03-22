Fayetteville police searching for mis...

Fayetteville police searching for missing 17-year-old

Catherene Theresa Frederick, 17, was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of Stansfield Drive at 2 a.m. Friday. Frederick is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 216 pounds.

