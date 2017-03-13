Fayetteville police ask for help in locating missing mother, daughter last seen in Dec.
According to authorities, Amber Renaye Weber, 21, and her daughter, 1-year-old Miracle Smith, were reported missing on Jan. 31. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016 along the 1200 block of Martindale Drive in Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 13
|whitegirl87
|33
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 7
|Shart Farter
|10
|Kerosene
|Mar 6
|Amcd
|1
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Mar 5
|John H WMC
|659
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC