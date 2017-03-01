Fayetteville man's dying moments streamed online; family pleads for answers
Calvin Blackshire Jr., 27, was gunned down at a Motel 6 in January. Investigators said they have a wealth of evidence in the case, including video of his final moments, but no arrests have been made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Lmao for real
|658
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 26
|Lisa
|9
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC