Facebook user who broadcast murder victima s dying moment wona t face charges: Police

A Facebook user who livestreamed a murder victim's dying moments at a North Carolina motel this winter won't face criminal charges, authorities said Thursday. Police investigating the murder of Calvin Louis Blackshire, Jr. held a press conference Thursday six weeks after the father-of-one was discovered in grave condition behind a Motel 6 in Fayetteville, N.C. Blackshire, 27, was fatally shot on Jan. 19 and died the next day.

